KENDALLVILLE — Beverly J. (Ham) Middleton-Christlieb, age 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville, Indiana.
Beverly was born on May 20, 1940, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Dale J. and Eula E. (Brunswig) Ham, and they preceded her in death.
She married David Richard Christlieb on Sept. 8, 2019, in Kendallville, Indiana, and he died on Sept. 28, 2020.
Beverly worked in the Albion Clerk-Treasurer's office from 1986-1999, the last eight years as the Clerk-Treasurer.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and served as president of the women’s auxiliary, participated in bowling leagues in Albion and was a member of the Retired Indiana Public Employees Association.
Beverly is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Robin) Bork, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sherl (Mike) Klopfenstein, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Sandra Middleton, of Kendallville, Indiana; sons, Steven Middleton Sr., of Nevada, Missouri, and Scot Middleton, of Kendallville, Indiana; stepdaughters, Arlene Steckly, of Auburn, Indiana, Pam Stine, of Auburn, Indiana, Marilyn (Dennis) Treesh, of Corunna, Indiana, and Kathy (Mike) Kohl, of Auburn, Indiana; stepsons, David (Lori) Christlieb, of Florida, and Tim (Pam) Christlieb, of Auburn, Indiana; brother, Charles (Lorayne) Ham, of Virginia; sister, Cheryl (John) McLeod, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; 14 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Dale J. and Eula E. Ham; husband, David Richard Christlieb; one grandson; one granddaughter; one step-grandson; and a sister, Gwen Savage.
Services will take place at at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Messiah’s New Life Tabernacle,
2524 N. C.R. 800 E, Avilla, Indiana, with Elder Mike Klopfenstein officiating.
Visitation will take place an hour prior to services, from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery, Albion, Indiana.
Memorials are to Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Harper Funeral Home – Albion Chapel.
