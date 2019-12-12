EDGERTON, Ohio — Vance E. Wilson, 84, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:46 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, after an extended illness.
Mr. Wilson farmed and operated Vance Wilson Excavating. He also was a former co-owner of M & W Carry-Out and Edgeview Mobile Home Community in Edgerton.
He attended Edgerton Church of Christ and loved to fish and spend winters in Florida.
Vance E. Wilson was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Maurice and Amy (Favourite) Wilson.
He married Janyce A. (Moody) Deller on Dec. 6, 1981, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three sons, Douglas (Donna) Wilson, of Edgerton, Wendell (Wendi) Wilson, of Archbold, Ohio, and Kenneth (Jacqueline) Wilson, of Northwood, Ohio; one daughter, Theresa Wilson, of Bryan, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Douglas (Jean) Deller, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Sharlee (Kevin) Weilein, of Angola; numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne (Virginia) Wilson, of Edgerton, and Roger (Karen) Wilson, of Travares, Florida; and one sister, Vivian (Ward) Bever, of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harry Wilson; and one grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Edgerton Church of Christ, 224 Laubach Drive, Edgerton, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating.
Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to a hospice of the donor’s choice, Visiting Angels of Edgerton, Park View Nursing Center, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.