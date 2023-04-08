HUDSON — Steven C. Wahlig, age 76, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by the love of his family and friends, on April 4, 2023, from ALS disease.
He will be remembered for his deep kindness, beautiful gardens, and unfailing humor. A lifelong educator, the impact of his life will continue in all of those that he taught.
In this spirit, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carnegie Public Library of Angola, or to the Cedarville Elementary School Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Please also consider contacting your state representative to give your support to pending Death with Dignity legislation.
He is survived by his sister, Cindy Givens; his wife Jacquelyn (Jake); his sons, Jestin and Taylor; and granddaughters, Lily, Ella and Meadow.
His life will be celebrated privately by the family, and no public service is planned.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson is assisting the family with arrangements.
