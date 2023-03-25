HAMILTON — Jack S. Thompson, 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home on Hamilton Lake with family by his side.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1933, in Kokomo, Indiana, to William and Joy (Clarkson) Thompson.
Jack was a graduate of Kokomo High School and graduated from Indiana University with a Master’s Degree and later graduated from Purdue University with a Master’s Degree.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving in the Korean War.
Jack married Vivian Louise Osborn on June 26, 1957, at St. Luke’s EUB Church in Kokomo, Indiana, and she survives in Hamilton.
He was a math and science teacher for Bunker Hill High School (Bunker Hill, Indiana), Northwestern High School (Howard County) and the Richmond School Corporation for 31 years. Jack coached basketball, track and cross country.
Jack was an active member of Central United Methodist Church in Richmond, was a member of First United Methodist Church in Auburn and later a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church in Hamilton.
He was a board member for the Hamilton Lake Association and served on the Hamilton BZA Board.
Jack enjoyed spending time on the lake fishing and playing cards with family and friends, which he usually won!
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Viv Thompson, of Hamilton; three daughters and their spouses, Cindy and Kerry Parrott, of Auburn, Janelle and Terry Furgason, of North Vernon and Melinda and Bob Sexton, of Seymour; seven grandchildren, Nathan Parrott, Bryan (Breann) Parrott, Skylar (Maqenzi) Furgason, Wesley Furgason, Mikayla (Josh Mouser) Sexton, Isaiah Sexton and Jonalyn (Craig) Palmer; five great-grandchildren, Delilah Furgason, Dash Furgason, Oaklynn Mouser, Leilani Palmer and Myla Palmer; and a nephew, Jeff (Joy) Zook, of Chrisney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Caleb Sexton; and sister-in-law, Katherine Harter.
Services will be 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Ted Jansen officiating.
Visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, Indiana, at 1 p.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Memorials may be directed to Hamilton United Methodist Church or Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.