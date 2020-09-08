James E. McLaughlin, 70, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco.
