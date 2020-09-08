Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.