ANGOLA — Martha J. Musselman, 91, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Dayton, Montgomery County, Ohio, to Luther and Esther (Schenck) Brown.
Martha graduated from Jefferson High School, Dayton, Ohio, in 1948.
She married the love of her life, Paul R. Musselman, on July 31, 1948.
Martha was a seamstress and owned Pamar Draperies.
She had been a member of the Angola Elks Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed cross-stitching and doing adult Legos. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Teresa “Terri” (Larry) Sailors, of Angola, Indiana; three grandchildren, Christi (Brian) Armstrong, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Matthew (Jenny) Musselman, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Michele (Tony) Rosado, of Fremont, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Armstrong, Elie Armstrong, Baylee Armstrong, Alyssa Musselman, Will Musselman, Sam Musselman and Lexi (Zach Merrick) Rosado; and two great-great-grandchildren, Milah Merrick and Kennedy Merrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul R. Musselman, on Dec. 24, 2015; son, Michael Musselman, on Feb. 1, 2014; and her siblings, Charles Brown, Virginia Eby and Kathleen Gusten.
Memorial services will be on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Tim Terrell officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkview Hospice, Meals on Wheels through Cameron Hospital, Angola, Indiana, or the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
