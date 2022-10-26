PLEASANT LAKE — Marilyn S. DeLong, 84, died on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1937, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Dee Gilbert and Wilma LaVerne (Weaver) Steininger. They preceded her in death.
She married Loren L. DeLong on Jan. 12, 1957, in Grabill, Indiana.
Surviving are her husband, Loren DeLong, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; son, Kerry DeLong, of Osoyoos, British Columbia; daughter, Wendy (Charles) Grosvenor, of Park City, Utah; four grandchildren, Ellen (Steve) Wood, Emily (Clint) Gamble, Sarah (Ludwig) Grosvenor and John David Grosvenor; four great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Jean (Norman) Schindler, of Pampa, Texas; and brother, James Steininger, of Dunedin, Florida.
She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth L. DeLong; daughter-in-law, Ellen DeLong; and sisters, Carmen Bateman and Ruth Anne Marvel.
She was a homemaker, who delighted in the vibrant greens of British Columbia and the golden fields of her native Indiana. She created a warm home for her children as the family moved across the United States and Canada. Marilyn’s warmth, kindness and quick laughter are remembered by the large family who loved her.
Brief prayers will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior, at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
Burial will be at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
