CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Bradley Steven “Brad” Biggs, 49, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and formerly of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee.
Brad was born on Dec. 9, 1970, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He attended school in Fort Wayne and later graduated from North Judson High School. He also attended Tri-State College in Angola.
Brad worked for Borg Warner in Coldwater, Michigan, for several years until the company closed operations. He also worked for Bronson Precision Products, Bronson, Michigan, and for Cathedral Drilling in Texas.
He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, his friends and family, sports, and following Notre Dame football. Brad loved watching Brayton playing football and baseball, helping to coach along the way. He also loved his son, Tyler, and daughter, Kaylie, very much.
He joined the United States Army and served from 2009 until 2014.
Survivors include his children, Tyler Biggs of Fremont, Indiana, Brayton Biggs of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Kaylie Biggs of Litchfield, Michigan; his parents, Jeanette and William Cady of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, and Steven and Jeanie Biggs of Iola, Texas; a sister, Sherri Collins of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont; his nephews, Josh (Jennifer) Collins of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Nicholas Collins of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont; and great-nephew, Henry Collins of Indianapolis.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont. The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Fremont American Legion Color Guard.
Memorial contributions in Brad's memory may be directed to Cassel American Legion Post 257 in Fremont.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
