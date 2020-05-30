BUTLER — Mary Louise Ginder, 91, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1928, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Donovan and Marie (Bailey) Strock.
She graduated from Garrett High School Class of 1946.
On May 21, 1949, she was united in marriage to Robert D. Ginder at Auburn Church of Christ, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2005.
Mary was a longtime employee of Dr. Miller’s office in Butler for 18 years, and a fulltime housewife
She was a member of Butler United Methodist Church; a more than 50-year member of the Butler/Spencerville Eastern Star; she was the first woman to become a member of the Butler City Council; past president of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #202; and a former member of the Butler Fireman’s Auxiliary.
Surviving are three sons, Kerry (Dana) Ginder, of Auburn, Kip (Kristy) Ginder, of Eustis, Florida, and Kris (Wendy) Ginder, of Butler; and four daughters, Kathie (Leo) Clay, of Sturgis, Michigan, Kay Rowlison, of Mesa, Arizona, Kenda (Rick) Kimmel, of Spencerville, and Kelli (Greg) Kenner, of LaGrange, Indiana. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Kenneth (Jean) Strock, of Edgerton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; one son-in-law, Jack Rowlison; one sister, Evelyn Fisher; and five brothers, Donovan “Red” Strock, Ernest Strock, George Strock, Fred Strock and Bob Strock.
Services will be held at 1:05 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway in Butler, with the Rev. D.V. Dillinger, of Newville Church of Christ officiating.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
As we will be practicing social distancing and other guidelines set forth by the Indiana State Board of Health during COVID-19, we request and thank you for your cooperation.
Family request memorials be given in memory of Mary L. Ginder to DeKalb County Humane Society/Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
To send condolences, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.