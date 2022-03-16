PLEASANT LAKE — Karen S. Kuhn, 71, of Pleasant Lake, passed away early Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Angola, the daughter of John and Janet (Sampson) Pearson. They preceded her in death.
Karen was a 1970 graduate of Hamilton High School.
She married Fred A. Kuhn on April 4, 1971, in Hamilton, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2014.
Karen was a homemaker, raising her three sons and supporting her family. She was a member of Pleasant Lake Community Church. In her free time, Karen enjoyed reading her Bible, scrapbooking, and caring for others, including her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Surviving are her three sons, James D. Kuhn, of Pleasant Lake, Jeremy L. (Lacey) Kuhn of Hamilton, and Jason T. (Faith) Kuhn of Hamilton; three grandchildren, Chevy Kuhn, Kristie Kuhn and Kylie Kuhn; and three brothers, Bob (Mary) Pearson of Pleasant Lake, Joe Pearson of Angola, and Jim Pearson of Bryan, Ohio.
Karen was preceded in death by her father, John Pearson; mother, Janet Pearson-McAlpin; stepfather, Paul McAlpin; and husband, Fred A. Kuhn.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, with Pastor Chris Schaefer officiating. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. Highway 27, Pleasant Lake, IN 46779.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.