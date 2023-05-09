GOSHEN — Douglas H. Brown, 54, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1968, in Gary, Indiana, to Carl and Shirley (Orndorff) Brown.
On Aug. 5, 1995, he married Maria Jegen, who survives.
Doug graduated from Merrillville High School in 1987. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Purdue University in 1993. Doug was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi and President of the Alpha Pi chapter from 1991-1992.
After graduation, he began his 30-year teaching career at West Noble School Corporation. Doug was able to teach his favorite subject, math, and eventually became the Math Department chair. He was associated with West Noble athletics for 28 years, including 12 years as the varsity baseball coach.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
He enjoyed running, bicycling on the Pumpkinvine Trail, fostering greyhounds, and attending Purdue sporting events with his family. Doug lived each day with faith, hope, and courage.
Along with his wife, Maria, he is survived by his father, Carl (Stella) Brown; daughters, Cassandra Brown and Kylee Brown; sister, Cheryl (Jeff) Valdahl; brother, Mark (Catherine) Brown; two nephews, Brendan and Matthew; and niece, Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley (Orndorff) Brown.
A 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 109 W. Monroe St., Goshen.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery.
Friends are invited to visit from 2-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home and from 9-10 a.m., at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doug’s memory to West Noble Athletics or to his daughter, Kylee’s, college fund.
