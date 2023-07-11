AVILLA — Mary A. Whonsetler, 86, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1936, on the VanGorder Family Farm, west of Avilla, to Paul and Fern (Guthrie) VanGorder.
On Aug. 14, 1953, at Calvary United Methodist Church, she married Max Whonsetler.
Mary was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for nearly 70 years. While at Calvary, she played the organ for many years and also was active with the church youth.
Mary was a farm wife for her entire life, helping wherever she was needed. She also retired from East Noble School Corporation as Cafeteria Manager following 30 years of dedicated service.
In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening, and even mowing the lawn. Mary especially loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Max Whonsetler, of Avilla; son, Stanley (Lana) Whonsetler, of Avilla; daughter, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Smith, of Kendallville; grandchildren, Angelia (Deron) Clark, Matthew Whonsetler, Heather Mary Smith and Jeffrey Smith Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Dathan Clark, Davis Clark and Knox Smith. Also surviving is her sister, Ann VanZile, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Vickie Martin; grandson, Jeb Smith; brother, Paul Robert VanGorder; and nephew, Kent VanGorder.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 Cherry St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Jim Kemerly will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Burial will be at Hooper-King Cemetery, rural Avilla.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Whonsetler, Jeff Smith Jr., Deron Clark, Dathan Clark, Davis Clark and Scott Ogg.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to Calvary United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook, or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
