HOWE — Richard Lee Eagleson, 89, of Howe, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Richard was born on July 22, 1931, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Simon Everett and Audrey (Mehl) Eagleson.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a graduate of Mongo/Springfield Township High School.
He worked from 1963, until his retirement in 1994, for the Indiana Toll Road.
He was a member of the NRA, the Northeastern Indiana Coon Hunters Association and a lifetime member of the Treeing Walker Breeders and Fanciers Association.
Richards true passion was coon hunting and Treeing Walker Coon Dogs.
On Nov. 10, 1975, he married Phyllis Kocher. Mrs. Eagleson survives in Howe.
Also surviving are a son, Ross (Martha) Eagleson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a stepdaughter, Kimberly (Terrence) Cross, of Wolcottville, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Mr. Eagleson in death were his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Eagleson; a stepson, William Bates; three sisters, Donabell Huff, Maxine Bolin and Kate Gravit; and two brothers, Donavon Eagleson and Wayne Eagleson.
A visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m., until the service time at 1 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
The Rev. Russ Hepler will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Ontario Cemetery in rural Howe, Indiana.
In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be made to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 95, Howe, IN 46746.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.