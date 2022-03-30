ST. JOE — Diane J. Phelps, age 66, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born on May 3, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Mark and Emma (Brawner) Phelps.
Diane had a big heart and she was always willing to help people. She worked as a home health aide. She loved being a caregiver.
Diane was an avid Elvis Presley fan and had a large collection of memorabilia. She loved music, dancing and traveling the U.S. She also loved animals, especially cats and she loved making people smile.
Survivors include her aunts, Norma (Brawner) Cooksey, of Mississippi, and Lois (Brawner) Sikorski, of Illinois; and many loving cousins and other extended family.
Diane had many friends, but none as special as Joe and Cheryl Terry, and their family, who cared for her the last part of her life, in the most caring way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two aunts, Millie (Phelps) Eck and Marilyn (Brawner) Frankenberg; and an uncle, Richard Brawner.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by a time for visiting until 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A private committal service will take place at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Newville.
Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.