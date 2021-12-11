HOWE — Lester C. Bond Jr., 65, of Howe, died, Dec. 9, 2021, at home with his family around him.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1956, in LaGrange to Lester C. Sr. and Ruby (High) Bond.
On May 12, 1979, he married Lorrie A. Kelly at the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange.
Lester was working as the lead supervisor for Precision Tank in Ligonier. He previously worked at Sealed Power in LaGrange and Schult Homes in Middlebury.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, Meridian Sun Lodge F&AM #76, where he served as Worshipful Master, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite and Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine.
In the good old days, Mr. Bond could always be found riding his '75 FLH Harley with his wife, Lorrie, by his side. The two were outdoor enthusiast and loved camping, especially to southern Indiana. Les had a special place in his heart for his time spent in Nicaragua, having made six missions trips and a ton of memories.
His true pride and joy was his family. Les, and his son, Shay were thick as thieves the two were always tinkering with their bikes and attempting to solve the world’s problems. To Les, nothing was better than welcoming three grandchildren into the world. Whether it was playing catch, watching a dance recital, being there for a sporting event or rough housing, Pop-Pop was there. Through it all Les' faith in our Lord and Savior only grew stronger. He fought with optimism and fearless strength.
Along with his wife, Lorrie Lester is survived by his mother, Ruby Bond of LaGrange; a son and daughter-in-law, Shay and Jennifer Bond of Corunna; three grandchildren, Mason Bond, Emmalinn Bond and Stella Bond; a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Kenneth Stringfellow of Wawaka; two brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Deanna Bond of Coldwater, Michigan and Frank and Patricia Sciluffo of Wonder Lake, Illinois.
Preceding Lester in death are his father, Lester, Sr. and three brothers, Richard, Rickie and Robert Bond.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring Street, LaGrange with viewing one hour prior to the service.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan Street, LaGrange from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Masonic Service.
Memorials may be contributed in Lester’s memory to the First United Methodist Church of LaGrange, c/o Nicaragua Trip.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
