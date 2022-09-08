AUBURN — Andrea M. Clarke, age 69, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at home, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, following a nine-month battle with cancer.
Mrs. Clarke was born on Jan. 8, 1953, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to William and Dorothy (Miller) Groll.
She married James Clarke on May 24, 1973, in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He resides in Auburn.
Andrea worked for several years as a Teacher’s Aide in the DeKalb Central School Corporation. She also volunteered and worked as a secretary at the Curiosity Shop in Garrett.
Andrea loved horses from an early age and enjoyed riding them for more than 40 years. She was also a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, James Clarke, of Auburn; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Clarke, of Auburn and Jeffrey and Jordan Clarke, of Mason, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mike Hofferman, of Indianapolis; one grandchild, Porter Hofferman, of Indianapolis; and sisters and brother-in-law, Judy and Eddie Quinlan, of Agawam, Massachusetts, and Kathie Blanchard, of Warren, Massachusetts.
Andrea was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, immediately following the visitation, at 1 p.m., with Pastor David Lawrence officiating.
Burial will take place following the funeral service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Stillwater Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
