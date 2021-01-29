PLEASANT LAKE — Larry Don Griffith, 82, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen.
Larry was born on March 28, 1938, in Hamilton, Indiana to the late Don and Mary Jane Griffith.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Griffith Locke.
Larry and Karen (Haines) were married on March 21, 1981, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Larry graduated from Hamilton High School in 1956, and Tri State College with dual degrees in Engineering and Design.
He founded and operated Waterloo Rubber, retiring in 1993.
Larry was a devout Christian, a member of Fairview Missionary Church and a lifetime member of the Gideons International.
For many years, Larry volunteered at the Steuben County Jail, sharing his love of Jesus Christ.
Larry was also a lifetime member of the St. Joe Valley Conservation Club, lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and a lifetime member of the National Skeet Shooting Association. An established gunsmith and accomplished marksman, Larry placed third in the 2005 World Class Shoot in San Antonio, Texas.
Larry was the loving father of Babette Griffith Holt (Mike), and grandson Max, of Lake Winnebago, Missouri; Susan Griffith and granddaughter, Kiah, of North Fort Myers, Florida; Dwight Griffith and granddaughter, Jocelyn, of Claremore, Oklahoma; nephew, Steve (Louise) Locke and great-nephew, Graham, of Lexington, Kentucky; and sister, Karyl (Randy) Amstutz and their family, of Hamilton, Indiana.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 251, Angola, IN 46703; Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, IN 46703; or Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., #6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo are handling arrangements.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
