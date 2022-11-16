ANGOLA — Janice Irene (Bowen) Beck passed away in her home on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1933, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Robert and Bessie (Cook) Bowen.
She married Darold Beck on Sept. 16, 1951.
She graduated from Montpelier High School and worked as a secretary for Montpelier Mfg. Company and Aro Corporation. before moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Most of her married life she was able to stay at home and raise their four daughters.
She also worked along beside her husband with his pastoral duties. They pastored Assembly of God churches in Auburn, Indiana, as well as Angola, Indiana, for 36 years, and retired in 2000. After retirement they pastored for a short term in Ligonier and Fremont churches.
Janice always took an active part in church with teaching, working with the children’s ministry and women’s group. She also spoke at women’s events and worked at the church office for many years. She is currently a member of Fremont Community Assembly of God.
She truly loved and enjoyed her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and was full of fun. She was an avid reader, loved to cook and entertain. She loved being a wife and spoiled her husband, adored her four daughters and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Darold Beck; her three daughters, Nancy Mills, of Angola, Indiana, Rhonda (Mark) Heifner, of Angola, Indiana, and Darlene (Steve) Gould, of Anderson, South Carolina. She has 12 grandchildren, Julie (Doug) Shackleton, David Mills, Chris (Cara) Heifner, Lance (Natalie) Price, Shana (Mitch) Walter, Caleb (Kristin) Plummer, Kaylee Heifner, Carter Heifner, Ella Heifner, Joe Heifner, Autumn (Kyle) Whitfield, and Wendy (Justin) Horn; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Bowen; a daughter, Brenda; a brother, Bobby; a great-grandson, Evan Darold; and son-in-law, Jack Mills.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Angola Assembly of God Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Angola Assembly of God Church.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Fremont Community Assembly of God Church or to Angola Assembly of God Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
