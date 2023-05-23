HELMER — Jennings Ramey, age 93, of Helmer, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.
Mr. Ramey was born in Hindman, Kentucky, on May 3, 1930, son of the late Claude and Helen (Moore) Ramey.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
In 1953, after his service in the Army, Jennings moved to Indiana, and was married to Zola Conley in 1957.
He was employed by Newnam Foundry in Kendallville for 30 years, before retiring in 1995.
Jennings loved spending time with his family, taking care of his garden and hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Zola Ramey, of Kendallville; sons, Phillip and Ines Ramey, of Kendallville and Gary Ramey, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was the last of his 12 siblings, who preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with visitation at noon, prior to the service.
Burial with military honors will follow at Wright Cemetery near Stroh.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
