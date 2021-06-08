WOLCOTTVILLE — Earl G. Roberts, 79, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 12:50 p.m., at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1941, in Tina, Kentucky, to Alonzo and Nora (Creech) Roberts. They preceded him in death.
On Dec. 9, 1993, in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Cynthia (Teeple) Yoquelet. She survives in Wolcottville.
Earl honorably served in the U.S. Army as a medic.
Mr. Roberts retired after 41 years with Dometic in LaGrange.
Earl loved hunting, playing checkers and going to flea markets collecting antiques and marbles. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and bluegrass music.
Also surviving are three daughters, Tammy Roberts, of Garrett, Renee Roberts and Ginger Roberts; a son, Randall Roberts; a stepdaughter, Michelle (William) Roberts, of Wolcottville; a stepson, Dean (Nicole) Yoquelet, of LaGrange; 10 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bethel Childers, of Kentucky; and two brothers, Amos Roberts, of Tennessee, and Arnold Roberts, of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Dicie Ford, Arizona Roberts, Dora Roberts, Viola Roberts and Wanda Roberts; and two brothers, Estil Roberts and Bert Roberts.
Military graveside services at Woodruff Cemetery near Wolcottville, will be announced at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Home Health and Hospice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
