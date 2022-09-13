BIG LAKE — Marcella "Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, of Big Lake in rural Noble County, Indiana, passed away at 12:39 on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home following an extended illness.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1936, to Monnie (McFarland) and Russell Hunt in Yale, Kentucky.
On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, A.K.A. “George Duncan.” They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010.
Marcy moved to the area in 1957, coming from Kentucky, and was a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
She retired as a supervisor from Superior Sample after 25 years of faithful service and was very active in the community. Marcy and her husband owned and operated Brown's Variety Storage at Big Lake for more than 20 years, and worked together on many painting projects.
Marcy had a passion for missions and took numerous missions trips with Fay, all over the world, doing good wherever they could, whenever they could. In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing, bowling, and playing cards. She was a very talented quilter and embroiderer and made countless hand stitched quilts for her family and to donate for missions. Marcy also loved fishing and her birds, and feeding everything from deer to raccoons.
Survivors include eight children, Rebecca (Mitch) Flannery, of Columbia City, Penny (Roger) Myers, of Constantine, Michigan, Elaine (Todd) Reidenbach, of Ligonier, Shelia Hoppus, of Auburn, Indiana, Brenda (Dan) Becker, of Goshen, Paula Conrad, of Ligonier, Mark (Chris) Brown, of Albion and Terrie (Sherman) Robinson, of Fremont; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Keiser, of Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a grandson, Wesley Steven Brown in 2007; a granddaughter, Rena Flannery; four sisters; two brothers; and a son-in-law, Michael Hoppus.
A funeral service will be held in Marcy’s honor on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana.
Pastors Jean Ness and Diana Siegel will officiate.
Burial will follow at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Ligonier United Methodist Church Youth Mission Fund, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
