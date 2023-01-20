HUNTERTOWN — Jerry Lee Daniels, age 81, of Huntertown, Indiana, and formerly of Avilla, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Daniels was born in New Haven, Indiana, the son of the late Woodrow and Maxine (Jackson) Daniels on March 26, 1941.
He graduated from New Haven High School in 1959, and went on the receive his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University and his Master's Degree from Purdue University.
On Sept. 9, 1961, he married Carol “Jean” Bade in New Haven, Indiana. She preceded him in death in 2005.
Jerry started his career as a math and physics teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools, Dean of Students at North Side in Fort Wayne and finally retiring in 2003, as principal, from Kendallville Middle School.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
Jerry enjoyed traveling with his wife and was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his daughter, Ann and Rich Portmann, of Palatine, Illinois; son, Lee and Blakely Daniels, of Cypress Texas; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Justin, Alex, Cole, Julia, Carter, and Briella; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy and Chuck Blosser, of Fort Wayne and their daughters, Angie and Amy.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Carol “Jean” Daniels.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 111 W. Albion St., Avilla.
Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 p.m., at the church, with the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman officiating.
Casketbearers are Jacob Daniels, Alex Portmann, Rich Portmann, Jacob Peters, Kevin Shadel and Corey Shadel.
There will be a private burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Avilla.
Preferred memorials are to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.