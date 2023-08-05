PALMETTO, Fla. — Chester (Chet) Faulkner, 82, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Florida.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Elaine; a son, Mark (Kelli) Faulkner, of Leo, Indiana; a daughter, Lisa Young, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; three granddaughters, Alix, Kendall and Jordan; and a great-grandson, Chase.
Born on May 10, 1941, Chet lived his early life in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He served his country during the Vietnam War (1966-68) as a mechanic in the Army.
Upon his return, he established a home at Jimmerson Lake, Angola Indiana, where he met Elaine.
Chet worked at Zollners Piston Factory, Fort Wayne, and then in maintenance in Fremont, Indiana Elementary School.
Elaine and Chet retired in 2000, and moved full-time to their home in Tropic Isles in Palmetto, Florida.
