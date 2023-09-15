SOUTH BEND — The Rev. Russell Eugene Snyder went home to the Lord on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. His granddaughter Kathryn was by his side.
Russell was born a son of the late Lloyd E. Snyder and Rayne M. (Miller) Snyder on Nov. 19, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana.
He married Alice Marie Barcus on June 25, 1950.
He was preceded in death by his wife; son, David Snyder; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Snyder; brothers, Ernest and Gerald Snyder; sisters-in-law, Naomi Kent, June Rettic, Joyce Snyder and Marilyn Snyder; and brother-in-law, Ormond Barcus Jr.
Russell is survived by his children, Mark (Pat) Snyder, Susan (Brian) Snyder-Hina and Daniel (Veronica) Snyder; grandchildren, Amanda (Tim) Klinker, Matthew Snyder, Kathryn (Matt) Bowman, Nathan Snyder, Nicholas Snyder and Danielle (Taylor) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Lucas, Jack, Cora and Lily; and sister-in-law, Odette Fobe.
Russell received his calling to enter the ministry in 1957. He graduated from Wittenberg University with his undergraduate degree in 1961. He received his Bachelors of Divinity from Hamma Divinity School of Theology thereafter.
Russell was ordained on Sept. 8, 1963, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in South Bend, Indiana. His first parish was Bethlehem Lutheran in Mesquite, Texas, from 1963 to 1965. He then served the combined parishes of St. Peters in Spencerville and St. Marks in St. Joe, Indiana, from 1965 to 1972. Finally he came to the Roseville Parish, which consisted of two churches, St Paul’s in Roseville and Jerusalem in Deavertown, Ohio, from 1972 to 1990.
Upon retirement Russell returned to his hometown of South Bend. He and his wife became repeat members of Holy Trinity, the same church he was ordained in. He remained involved by being the Visitation Pastor, teaching adult Sunday school and serving on the building committee for the church. He was the Interim Pastor at both Holy Trinity in Niles, Michigan, and Prince of Peace in Goshen, Indiana.
Russell grew up working in the family’s auto garage, where he insists he was driving the wrecker by age 8. He was an auto mechanic and part owner of Snyder Brothers Auto Service in Roseland, before entering the ministry.
He loved to teach; his favorite classes were Catechism and Sunday school. Russell was an avid reader, loved history and was always competitive at dominos or card games. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren for Sunday lunches.
Russell was devoted to his family and serving the Lord.
A funeral service will be held for Russell at noon, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, South Bend, with Pastor Brad Davick officiating.
Friends may visit for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Smith Farms Manor and Parkview Home Health.
To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
