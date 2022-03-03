ANGOLA — Linda Lee Hudson, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Angola, Indiana, to Frederick D. and Nina A. (Demorest) Vincent. She graduated from Angola High School in 1964.
Linda married the love of her life, William “Bill” D. Hudson, on May 12, 1967. Together, Linda and Bill raised their family in Angola, Indiana.
She had worked as an Assistant Manager at Gays Grocery Store in Angola for many years, until they closed. Linda worked as head cashier at Angola Rural King, until retiring in October 2021.
She was a member of Life Redeemed Apostolic Church in Butler, Indiana, and had worked for the Council on Aging in Angola, Indiana.
Linda was a life member of the Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and quilting, and was a member of a quilting club.
Surviving are her husband, William “Bill” D. Hudson, of Angola, Indiana; son, James (Beverly) Hudson, of Montgomery, Michigan; and daughter, Margaret (Thomas) Truxton, of Greensboro, North Carolina. Also surviving are her six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one great-granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to the Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
