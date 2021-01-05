ANGOLA — Van Lee Smith, 86, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1934, in Corunna, Indiana, to Paul C. and Blanche (Lung) Smith.
Mr. Smith retired as the auto mechanics teacher at DeKalb High School.
He was a member of Antique Auto Racing Association (AARA).
Van enjoyed racing and did so up until 2015. He also enjoyed teaching auto mechanics and was a well-liked and respected teacher. He frequently stayed after school helping students and working on other teacher’s cars.
Surviving are a son, Tony Smith, of Hamilton; a sister, Beth (Bill) Hoskins, of Palm Spring, California; two brothers, Gilbert (Barbara) Smith, of Fresno, California, and Wayne Smith, of Florida; and the mother of his son, Laura Smith, of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by six sisters, Pauline McBride, Hilda Reinoehl, Isabel Leas, Betty Cox, Jean Knisley and Janet Tracey; and a brother, Lloyd Smith.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
