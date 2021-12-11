GARRETT — Christine Anne (Woodcock-Reynolds) Cross, 71, of Garrett, died Thursday Dec. 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Christine was born Feb. 22, 1950 in Garrett and raised in Auburn.
She was involved in Girl Scouts in DeKalb County from 1979-1987. She enjoyed bowling, riding her motorcycle and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a professional school bus driver for DeKalb Central United School District and for West Ottawa Public Schools in Holland, Michigan.
She is survived by sons, Arthur “AJ” (Erin) Reynolds of Garrett and Nathan Reynolds of Lexington, South Carolina; step-son, Jeffrey (Renee) Cross of Holland, Michigan; step-daughter, Pamela ( Tommy) DeVries of Holland, Michigan; brother, Charles (Bonnie) Woodcock; sisters, Susan Thomas and Alice Rice; 14 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and one great grandchild on the way; significant other, Larry Dunkin.
She was preceded in death by husband David Cross; parents, Arthur C. and Elizabeth Woodcock; daughter, Elizabeth Reynolds; brother, Arthur R. Woodcock.
A graveside funeral service for Christine will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday December 15, 2021 at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn. Rev. David Lawrence will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or DeKalb Humane Society. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.