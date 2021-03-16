CAMARILLO, Calif. — Ama Alleshouse Staten, 72, of Camarillo, California, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
Born in Auburn, Indiana, in 1948, she attended Angola High School, graduating in 1966. She also studied at Tri-State University in Indiana.
Ama and her husband, Jim Staten, moved to Southern California in 1993, after a job transfer where they lived in Ventura County.
She retired from Fiserve in 2016, after a long and rewarding career.
Ama enjoyed playing cards and exploring with her friends, spending time with her family, watching cooking shows, cheering for her 49ers football team and loving her pups, Molly and Georgie.
Ama is predeceased by both her parents, Berton and Cornelia Alleshouse; and by her husband James H. Staten; and stepson, Quenston Staten (Judy Staten).
She is survived by her brother, Andy Alleshouse (Rocky Bailer Alleshouse), of Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania; her stepchildren, James A. Staten, Clifford Staten, Jerry Staten and Tracie Staten-Mirch (Edward Charles Mirch Jr.), all of California, and Jennifer Taylor-Mass (Kenny Mass) and Andrea Taylor Williams, of Georgia. She leaves behind twelve grandchildren.
Services will be held on March 20, 2021, at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home in Simi Valley, California, at 10 a.m., PST. The service will be live streamed online in order to limit the physical attendance to 40 or fewer people.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ama’s favorite charity in her name to: https://vcrescuemission.org/donate/
