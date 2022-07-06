ALBION — Philip L. Norris, 94, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Jan 24, 1928, in York Township, Noble County, Indiana, to Owen and Theresa (Hursey) Norris.
Phil was a lifetime area farmer and retired from Thermogas in 1998, after 20 years of service. He also worked for Helena in Kimmell for 12 years, retiring in 2010.
Phil married Mary Lou DuBois on May 28, 1945, in Huntington, Indiana. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2003.
Survivors include daughter, Deborah Weidenhamer, of Fort Wayne; sons, Marc (Jan) Norris, of Albion and Scott (Janet) Norris, of Syracuse; and son-in-law, Duane Dreibelbis, of Albion. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and close friend, Max Knafel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Karen Dreibelbis; brothers, Jack Norris, Larry Norris and Lane Norris; and sister, Jo Gaff.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Visitation will also be from 1-8 p.m., on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sparta Cemetery, near Kimmell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phil's memory may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, Central Noble Food Pantry, or the Parkinson's Association.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
