KENDALLVILLE — Herbert Fearon Hart, 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Oct. 17, 1961, in Kendallville, to Herbert Merritt and Maxine A.(Gould) Hart.
On July 21, 2007, at Church of God in Kendallville, he married Rose J. Bauer.
He had previously worked at Herr Dairy Farm in Kendallville.
Surviving are his wife, Rose J. Hart, of Kendallville; a daughter, Jessica (Charles) Day, of Kendallville; four sons, Jeff (Nikki Hayes) Lortie, of South Carolina, Herbie Hart, of South Carolina, Franklin Dickey, of Texas, and Christopher DeMore, of Texas; 11 grandchildren, Oaklyn Lortie, Paisley Hayes, Adriona Day, Skyla Day, Wyatt Day, Logan Day, Dianna Kelley, Harrison Williams, Sheyenne Swell, Adrianna DeMore and Layla DeMore; his mother and stepfather, Maxine A. and Richard L. Poynter, of Kendallville; his father and stepmother, Herbert Merritt and Linda Hart, of Kendallville; four brothers, John W. (Charlotte) Hart, of Kendallville, Rick Mitchell, of Fort Wayne, Darrell Mitchell, of Fort Wayne and Steve Mitchell, of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Tammy Keister, of Auburn and Crystal Alford, of Fort Wayne; and those he considered his adopted family, Dallas Dean, the rest of the Dean Family, and friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
There will be no formal funeral services.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
