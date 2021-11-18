PORTLAND, Ore. — Jason Todd Quesenberry passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at age 44.
Jason was born on Oct. 30,1977, in West Virginia, to Judith Kaye Whitmer (Mason) and Joseph (Lucky) Spahr Quesenberry.
Jason married the love of his life on Aug. 5, 1998. They had three beautiful children together who were the cornerstone of his life.
Jason was a devoted husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Activities they enjoyed together included fishing, camping, hiking and playing disc golf.
Jason had a generous heart and a knack for making people laugh with his off-the-wall comments.
Jason will be missed more than any words could express, and will be forever in our hearts until we meet again. As an organ donor, Jason will continue to change lives and live on through his unselfishness.
He is survived by his wife and children, Teri Lynn Quesenberry (Sobieski); Caitlin Quesenberry, Cheyenne Quesenberry and Chance Quesenberry; mom, Judy Whitmer; dad, Joseph Quesenberry; sister, Jessica Quesenberry; brother, Eric Quesenberry; nieces, Taiylor, Jordan, Ashley, Alyssa, Alexis and Morgan; and nephews, Alec, Dakota and Drake.
