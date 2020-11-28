EGE — James L. Bianski, 91, of Ege, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home, due to COVID-19.
He was born in Ege, on July 15, 1929, to Frank and Leona (Richards) Bianski. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Ege, graduating from Avilla High School in 1948.
James was married to Phyllis Hurst in Ege, on Feb. 18, 1950.
He was a life-long farmer and also worked at Dana in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1985.
James is survived by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis Bianski; his six children, Steve (Marty) Bianski, Sandy (Jerry) Klausing, Kathy (Steve) Heckber, Connie (Ken) Dusek, Mike (Kari) Bianski and Erin (Craig) Ginter; his brother, Francis "Junior" (Janet) Bianski; 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Miller, Helen Kostielney and Joan Gienger; and two brothers, Ralph Bianski and Paul Bianski.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ege
If you would like to join the family on Monday. Nov. 30, 2020, at 3 p.m., in reciting the Holy Rosary from your home, the family would welcome your prayers.
The Funeral Mass will be live streamed.
Private burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery in Ege.
A Memorial Mass will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the church for Masses or Parkview Hospice Noble County.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
