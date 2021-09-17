DALLAS LAKE — James Dale Pettigrew, 87, died at his home on Dallas Lake in LaGrange County, Indiana, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, following a long illness.
He was a quiet, kind, honest and generous man, with a heart of gold.
The son of Ernestine Hudson and Ernest Mitchell Pettigrew, he was born on Dec. 9, 1933, in Roosevelt, Oklahoma.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran, having proudly served in the active Army and U.S. Army Reserves from 1956 to 1993.
Jim was an avid reader and enjoyed books on U.S. history or mysteries by several favorite authors. In his younger years he followed Major League Baseball and could recite statistics of most major players. His favorite team was always the Chicago Cubs, often lamenting if only they could make the playoffs before he died. Lo and behold, the Cubs accommodated him and won the playoffs and the World Series in 2016. The Chicago Bears filled the rest of his spectator sports activity.
Stamp collecting was a passion, and he spent many hours on his collection. He was a member of The American Philatelic Society and Rome City American Legion Post 381.
In 1977, Jim and his wife, Barbara, established what would become Pettigrew Reporting, Inc., from which he retired in 1998.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring and eternal wife of 59 years, Barbara Jean; sons, James David (Jolene) and Andrew Thomas; and grandchildren, Nathaniel (Corinne) Pettigrew, Natalie Pettigrew and Shaley (Zach) Roberson. He is also survived by three great-granddaughters and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John Matthew; and his first wife, Virginia Grepke.
The family would like to thank Parkview Hospice, and particularly Dawn and Priscilla, for the loving and compassionate care and friendship.
Honoring Jim’s choices of many years ago, there will be no viewing, visitation or service.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
