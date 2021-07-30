BUTLER — Michael “Woody” E. Wood, age 64, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Wood was born on April 2, 1957, in Garrett, Indiana, to Robert and Norma (Stark) Wood.
He was a 1976 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler.
He married Tanja (Crim) Wood on May 2, 2014, in Butler. She resides in Butler.
Woody has worked for the Rieke Corporation in Auburn for the last 37 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Tanja Wood, of Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Karrie Wood, of Hamilton; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Amber and Terry Wesley, of Augusta, Georgia; mother and stepfather, Norma and William Johnson, of Garrett; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters and brother-in-law, Deb Scheiblhut, of Auburn and Stephanie and Steve Mix, of Garrett and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Dana Wood; and brother, Christopher Wood.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.