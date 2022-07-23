LAGRANGE — Fanny L. Gulley, 92, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born in Murphysboro, Illinois, on Feb. 20, 1930, to H. Fletcher and Rose (Mitchell) Lewis.
Fanny was a homemaker, a great cook, and loved playing Euchre and Bridge.
She was a member of Wolcottville United Methodist Church, Psi Iota Xi, and LaGrange American Legion Post #215 Auxiliary.
On Nov. 22, 1947, she married Wayne E. Gulley in Murphysboro, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2003.
Surviving Fanny are her three daughters, Barbara (Wayne) Elliott, of Columbia, Maryland, Cheryl Mishler, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Frances (David) Paschall, of Vandalia, Ohio, two sons, Wayne (Sharon) Gulley, of Albion, Indiana, and Bruce (Debra) Gulley, of LaGrange; 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and her husband, Fanny, was preceded in death by her brother, Fletcher P. Lewis; and a great-granddaughter, Melody Gangwer.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 3-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, following the viewing at 6 p.m., with the Rev. David Mathews officiating the services.
Memorials may be donated in memory of Fanny to Wolcottville United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
