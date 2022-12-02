Donald Dapp
AUBURN — Donald A Dapp, 89, of Auburn, died Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Waterloo to Albert and Margaret (Dibbling) Dapp.
He was a graduate of Ashley High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Don was a life member of American Legion Post 202 in Butler, where he held several offices including Commander for several terms. Don was also very involved with the 4th District American Legion, where he held the office of District Commander 1998-1999. He was also advisor for the 4th District Sons of the American Legion for over 20 years.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn and also Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are a daughter and three sons, Marianne Stanley of Auburn, Donald Dapp of Hudson, Dennis Dapp of Mississippi, and Paul Dapp and his wife Michelle of Garrett; five grandchildren, Jacob Stanley and his wife Erica, Sara Stanley, Noah Dapp, Evan Dapp and Joshua Fugate; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Aloyius Dapp and John Dapp; sister Luetta Carper; and life partner of 33 year, Helen Fugate.
A mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn. Calling is one hour prior to the service Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be given in memory of Don to American Legion Post 202 Scholarship Fund.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.