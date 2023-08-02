Hunter Wade Jr.

HAMILTON — Hunter L. Wade Jr., 63, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 4 p.m., due to illness.
He was born and raised in Alice, Texas.
Hunter will be missed so deeply. He was such a caring person, husband, father and friend.
His number one hobby was working on classic cars and restoring them to their original beauty. He also loved fishing, swimming, spending time working in the yard and woods and watching NASCAR.
Surviving are his wife, Sevin Lynn Wade; daughters, Kayli Anna Marie (Mason Macknick) Wade and Hannah Elizabeth Lynn Wade; sons, Christopher Forest McClain Wade and Robert Edward Lee Wade; sister and brother-in-law, Cecelia and Fred Richter, of Texas; sister, Becky Milligan, of Texas; brother, Don Coburn, of Texas; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Ruby Masonbrink.
Those to greet him in their arms in heaven are his father and mother, Lamar Wade Sr., and Martha (McCann) Wade; and three sisters, Paulette Wade, Gail Joyner and Bonnie Wade.
Per Hunter’s request, there will be no services.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
