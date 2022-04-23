CONNERSVILLE — Donald Lee Funk, age 77, of Connersville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Reid Health.
Born in Garrett, Indiana, on May 3, 1944, he is the son of the late Marshall E. and Hilda Dannenberg Funk.
Donald served with the National Guard for several years and was a member of the American Legion.
He attended Park Road Christian Center.
Fishing, working on cars, carpentry and cooking, were among the things he enjoyed. He was known for his delicious pies.
He had worked at H & E Machine as a press operator for many years. He had also been employed at Harvester and was a Real Estate Agent with Morgan and Associates.
Donald is survived by his daughters, Kela Funk, Deanna Funk and Melanie Wood; a son, Kent “Butch” Wood; brothers, Wayne Funk and Larry Funk; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Funk.
Friends and family may gather on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th St., Connersville, Indiana, from 9-10 a.m.
Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1605 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, later that day.
To sign the online guestbook or to send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
