TOPEKA — Lydia N. Hostetler, 89, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 4:25 a.m, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on April 8, 1932, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Noah J. and Amanda Mae (Bontrager) Raber.
On April 23, 1953, in Honeyville, Indiana, she married Ervin D. Hostetler; he died on June 3, 2017.
Surviving are two daughters, Joan (Allen) Wengerd, of Whitehall, Wisconsin, and Mary Etta (Paul) Nisley, of Topeka; son, Marvin (Lena) Hostetler, of LaGrange; 24 grandchildren; 87 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; and foster sister-in-law, Mary Bontrager, of Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, David Allen Hostetler; two foster brothers, Levi D. and Amos D. Bontrager; three foster sisters, Katie Beechy, Elizabeth Frey and Mary Lehman.
Lydia was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and all day on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Paul Nisley residence, 3175 W. C.R. 350S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, June 11, 2021, also at the residence.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Ervin Bontrager Jr., and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Miller Cemetery, LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
