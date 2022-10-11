KENDALLVILLE — Nancy Lee (Roesti) Latchaw, 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the home of her daughter, near Pierceton, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1939, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Lester and Pauline (Zachrich) Roesti.
She graduated from Defiance High School, Defiance, Ohio, and from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Fort Wayne.
On Aug. 24, 1960, in Defiance, Ohio, she married Charles E. Latchaw. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2011.
Nancy was a registered nurse, having worked at a hospital in Hicksville, Ohio, and McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville. She was also a Red Cross nurse volunteer in blood bank programs. She served on the Northern Indiana Health Systems Agency and also served on the Northern Indiana Health Systems Agency as a health care consumer representative for Noble County on the Subarea Council, Board of Directors, and the Executive Committee. During this time, she was appointed by General Otis Bowen, M.D., to serve on the Statewide Health Coordinating Council as a care consumer representative.
Mrs. Latchaw was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Nancy loved her family, friends, church, reading, taking walks, traveling, art, music, dancing, and Sudoku. She tried to live her life by the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule.
Surviving are a son, David (Margery) Latchaw, of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Nanette (Nick) Yarde, of Pierceton; three grandchildren, Zachary (Stephanie) Yarde, Jonathon (Cindy) Yarde and Leslie Marie Yarde; a great-granddaughter, Nora Brooke Yarde; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her father in 1953; her mother in 1958; a sister, Sally Ann Roesti in 1944; and four brothers, David Roesti in 2008, Gary Roesti in 2010; Larry Roesti in 2021; and Jon Roesti in 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Faith United Methodist Church, 411 E. Harding St., Kendallville, with Pastor David Mathews officiating.
Burial will be Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
Visitation is Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church or to the donor’s choice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
