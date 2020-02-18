ANGOLA — Lisa L. Kain, 56, of Angola, Indiana, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 23, 1963, in Dowagiac, Michigan, to John and Ruth Ann (Noe) Tuka. They preceded her in death.
Lisa graduated from Martin High School, Martin, Michigan.
She married Martin Kain on Aug. 15, 1987, in Orland, Indiana.
She enjoyed vacationing, the outdoors, boating, working in her flowers beds in her yard, and especially loved her family and grandchildren.
Lisa formerly worked as a family advocate for Branch County Head Start Program.
Survivors include her husband, Martin Kain, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Mitch Kain and Justin Pitchellis, both of Angola, Indiana; stepchildren, Jenifer (Tim) Strater, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Martin Lee Kain II (Kaytlyn Beaudry), of Rome City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Madison Strater, Brady Strater, and Jarrett Pitchellis; four brothers, Thomas (Candy) Tuka, of New Galilee, Pennsylvania, Eugene (Patti) Tuka, of Billings, Montana, Anthony Tuka, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Frank (Debbie) Tuka, of Dowagiac, Michigan; and a sister, Maria (Thomas) Timmer, of Wayland, Michigan.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
There will be visitation prior to the service from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Boomerang Backpacks Program in care of Fremont Community Schools, or to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
