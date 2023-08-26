William Hoffmann
FORT WAYNE — William Claire Hoffmann passed to his eternal reward on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Roland and Donna Hoffmann.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Irene Woods, of Fort Wayne; brother, Ronald Hoffmann; and sister, Sue Bartlett, both of Toledo, Ohio; and children, William Hoffmann Jr., of Michigan, Dennis Hoffmann, of Texas, and Penny Haffner, of Fort Wayne.
During his lifetime he enjoyed singing and during his last months at Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville, participated in the Sunshine Village Choir. As a painter in the mediums of oil, charcoal and watercolor, he had paintings in art shows in the Toledo metro area and had painted for family and friends.
Bowling had been a lifelong passion and he participated in many tournaments throughout both Ohio, and Indiana. He enjoyed boating and fishing and is the former owner of Big Long Lake and Boaters Cove Marinas in Wolcottville, Indiana. In retirement he spent 20 years at Minifenokee Lake, near Fremont. He enjoyed travel through Europe and to Hawaii.
Careers included salesman for Best Foods, teaching ballroom dancing, working as a printer and as a self-taught mechanic.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Harvest Fellowship, Wallen Road, Fort Wayne www.harvestfellowship.com; Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville; or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.