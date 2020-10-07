Barbara L. Hedges, age 77, and Robert L. Hedges, age 79, of Orland, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident in LaGrange County. Arrangements are with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans for downtown building revealed
- Larry Gilbert, county surveyor, dies suddenly in office
- Second East Noble school board member resigns
- Woman admits to leaving children in hot van
- Steuben County records new death as state sets new record for COVID-19 cases
- All four counties in yellow in this week's COVID-19 ratings
- Andrew Bullock
- Love Has No Barriers is new Auburn mural
- Garrett community mourns popular assistant principal
- New state dashboard show local schools report few COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Advanced Agrilytics announces M.T. Ray as Vice President of Human Resources
- Reba McEntire dating Rex Linn
- Britney Spears' dad 'concerned' she has too much freedom
- Duchess Catherine meets with new university students
- Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and more to star in The Supermodels documentary series
- Tyler Perry to be honored with People's Champion Award
- Giuliana Rancic and family 'doing well' after testing positive for COVID-19
- Church opens labyrinth Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.