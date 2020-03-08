Mary Pierson
LAGRANGE — Mary Jean Pierson, 95, of LaGrange, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange. Mary was born on October 4, 1924, in LaGrange, to the late Clarence E. and Ruah Pearl (Randol) Grate.
She was a homemaker and spent her lifetime in LaGrange County. On July 30, 1949, she married Paul E. Pierson in LaGrange. Paul preceded her in death on November 27, 1997.
Surviving Mary are two sons, Gaylord P. Pierson, LaGrange, and Gregory P. (Marsha) Pierson, Valparaiso.; three grandchildren, Chad Gust, LaGrange; Jordan (Marika) Pierson and Brandon (Sonja) Pierson, both of Valparaiso; and five great-grandchildren, Adam Pierson, Ryan Pierson, Paige Gust, Chloe Gust and Dylan Gust.
Along with Mary’s parents and husband, she was preceded in death by, a son, Garry P. Pierson, on November 25, 1969; and three sisters; Enid Oman, Barbara Bunnell, Janet Grogg and two brothers; Richard A. Grate and Clarence H. “Jiggs” Grate.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange. The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the service. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Visitation will take place at the funeral home before the service from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.