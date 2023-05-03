LAGRANGE — Kathy M. Skidmore, 78, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
She is the daughter of Jim and Mary Storch, who preceded her in death.
Kathy was a nurse for more than 25 years, working in different places in the Fort Wayne area.
She was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed doing many crafts. She also loved her kitties and living at the lake.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 15 years, William “Skid” Skidmore, of LaGrange; two daughters, Kim (John) Foreman, of New Mexico and Beth (Tony) Hughes, of Montana; three grandchildren, Derrick, Matthew and Whitney; two great-grandchildren; three stepsons, Chris, Todd, and Scott; three step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild; four siblings, Dianna Hershberger, Debbie (Lou) DeArmond and Jeff (Tara) Storch, all of Fort Wayne, and Sandy (Bruce) Patterson, of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services to celebrate Kathy’s life will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the funeral home.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
