NEWARK, Ohio — Elizabeth Anne Schilling, of Newark, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by many of the people who love her.
Born on Dec. 22, 1992, in Huntington, Indiana, Elizabeth is the daughter of Brian Schilling, of North Manchester and Heather (White) Schilling, of North Manchester.
In 2014, after being diagnosed with a brain tumor, Elizabeth (Liz) adopted the mantra “She stood in the storm, and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails.” She used her journey with brain cancer to teach us what it means to live a life fully present. Elizabeth’s message continues to reach people around the world, and her story inspires us to adjust our sails despite the challenges life offers.
Elizabeth graduated from Manchester Junior Senior High School in 2011, where she was an active member of the choir and theater programs, volleyball and track. For seven years, Elizabeth swam competitively for both Manchester Aquatic Club (MAC) and Manchester High School.
She was also a member of the Terri Eckert School of Dance. Her passion for dance and theater led to countless stage performances. Elizabeth also loved her involvement in Manchester Church of the Brethren, where she developed close, cross-generational friendships.
She was also a 10-year member of the Wabash County Chester Champs 4-H Club, showing livestock and completing numerous projects.
As a student at Denison University, Elizabeth was a member of the Delta Gamma fraternity, where she continued to develop her leadership skills, spearheading the Anchor Splash, the group’s annual fundraising event for Service for Sight.
In 2015, after earning her degree in economics, Elizabeth joined Park National Bank in Newark, Ohio, where she enjoyed her professional career. It was at Park National Bank where Elizabeth met her fiancé, William Elliott Harris, of Newark, Ohio. The two of them made a home in Newark with their rescue Boxer, Penny.
Elizabeth was passionate about service, especially for the American Brain Tumor Association. Over the last several years, Elizabeth served on the ABTA’s Columbus, Ohio, 5K planning committee, and since 2014, her 5K team, Liz’s Unexpected Journey, has raised nearly $38,000 for the organization.
Friends and family will continue to celebrate Elizabeth’s passionate spirit, beautiful laugh, kind heart, demanding love, and her selflessness. Her impact on the world will forever be cherished by both of her parents; her brother, Lucas Schilling, of Indianapolis; her maternal grandfather, Allan White, of North Manchester; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Kathy and Rich Ackley, of Columbia City; paternal grandmother, Margaret Schilling, of North Manchester; maternal uncle, Jeremy (Jenni) White, of Muncie; maternal aunt, Laurel (Gianni) Yahi, of Fort Wayne; paternal uncle, Rodney (Janet) Schilling, of North Manchester; and a close group of cousins in North Manchester and Fort Wayne.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Glen Schilling.
A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m.
A special sweets bar will be available afterward to honor the memory of Elizabeth.
For those wishing to honor the memory of Elizabeth Schilling, memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association https://give.abta.org/team/396855 or Strauss-Peabody Aquatic and Fitness Facility c/o The Community Foundation of Wabash County, 220 E. Main St., North Manchester, IN 46962.
The family of Elizabeth Schilling has entrusted McKee Mortuary with her care and final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
