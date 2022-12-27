TOPEKA — Steven William Western, age 77, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
He was born to Glen and Nancy “Viola” (Beck) Western on April 16, 1945, in Kirksville, Missouri.
He married Carol Pryor on July 26, 196, at Coffee Christian Church in Downing, Missouri.
Raising cattle was Steve’s passion and also how he made his living for the majority of his life. He owned and operated his own trucking business and Steve Western Livestock, sending cattle all over the United States and to other countries. Steve also worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad in the 1960s and was a long time member of Topeka Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Carol Western; four children, Richard (Debby) Western of Greentop, Missouri, Lucinda Western of Wyoming, Stephanie (Larry) Davenport of Sturgis, Michigan, and Tricia (Tony) Hawk of Albion; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Sam (Diane) Western of Kirksville, Missouri, and Tom Western of Greentop, Missouri..
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Jeffrey Leon Western; a brother, Tim Western; and a sister-in-law, Roberta Mark.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Topeka Baptist Church, 104 North St, Topeka. Pastor Bob Wilson will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service on Friday at the church.
The family of Steve Western wishes to send their thanks to Roger Harshman, Dr. Lisa Lane, Dr. Warrener, administration, nurses, all caregivers at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville, and Parkview Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial donations may be directed to Topeka Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Memories and condolences may be share with the family online at info@yeagerfuneralhome.com.
