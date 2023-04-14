AUBURN — The Rev. Edward R. Hughes, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Chapman Place in Fort Wayne.
Edward was born on May 8, 1932, in Warsaw, Indiana, a son of the late George and Esther (Ballinger) Hughes.
Edward was a graduate of Warsaw High School and then attended and graduated from Texas Bible College.
Edward was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Edward had served as a pastor in Nashua, New Hampshire, and then was the founder of the Auburn Pentecostal Church in 1976, serving for 44 years.
He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Fort Wayne.
He is survived by his wife, Nesta Hughes, of Auburn; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Karen Hughes, of Bryan, Ohio, Floyd and Cathy Hughes, of Harriman, Tennessee, and John and Jody Hughes, of Rosiclare, Illinois; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Kim and the Rev. David Smith, of Friendly, West Virginia, Laurie and Chuck Tener, of Albion and Lisa and Todd Parrish, of New Haven; stepson and daughter-in-law, Randall and Cindy Kern, of Memphis, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Darla, Vera, Brian, Lindsey, Dea, Sarah, John, Richard and Rebecca; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lilly Mae Wright, of North Webster;
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Hughes; three brothers, Melvin, Jerry and Richard Hughes; and a sister, Betty Hines.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, April, 18, 2023, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Rich Brown will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Abundant Life Church.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
