ANGOLA —Doyne Eugene Click, 84, of Angola met his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Click was born on Nov. 29, 1936, in Gilead, Indiana, to Donald Eugene and Lois Esther (Clingaman) Click.
Mr. Click was a 1954 graduate of Chili High School and then continued his education, receiving his bachelor's degree from Manchester College and his master’s degree from Ball State University.
Mr. Click began his teaching career at Urbana, Indiana, and then moved to northeastern Indiana to teach at Brighton School. He then went to Hamilton School before finishing his career at Prairie Heights School Corporation.
While he was at Hamilton, he led the 1966-67 boys’ basketball team to their first sectional tournament championship. After his retirement from teaching, he began driving a truck, delivering manufactured homes.
Doyne was a member of the Stroh Church of Christ in Stroh. He was an avid mushroom hunter, bird watcher and fisherman. He enjoyed both snow and water skiing, golfing, and doing jigsaw puzzles. He was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Along with his daughter, Karen, he ran and completed the Hooks/TV 33 marathon in Fort Wayne.
He married Charleen Smeltzer on Oct. 14, 2008, in Stroh, and she survives in Angola.
Also surviving are his three daughters, Karen (Kevin) Frey of Angola, Alicia (Ron) Noll of LaGrange, and Teresa (Jim) Klingensmith of Wilmington, Ohio; three stepchildren, Deb Hall of Indianapolis, Sara (David Parkinson) Gaetz of Arizona, and Warren (Karen) Gaetz of Vermont; five grandchildren, Rich (Brittney) Frey, Scott Frey, Rebekah (Kaleb) Ahrens, Amber (Levi) Schwab, and Dylan Klingensmith; four stepgrandchildren, Katie Hall, Allison (Danielle) Hall, Cameron Gaetz, and Geoffrey Gaetz; four great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and three sisters, Shelbie (Vic) Post of Rochester, Indiana, Eunice (Ray-deceased) Shafer of Kokomo, and Joyce (Harold) Disler of Seffner, Florida
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Keith Click.
Visitation for Mr. Click will take place on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service time at 4 p.m. at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson. Pastor Mike Hamm will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to either Stroh Church of Christ, P.O. Box 100, Stroh IN 46789 or to Cameron Woods, 701 W. Harcourt Road, Angola IN 46703.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.