GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sarah Ann (Mawhorter) Early, teacher and homemaker, passed away suddenly and peacefully in Glendale, Arizona, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 85.
Her husband, P. Stephen Early, preceded her in death in Feb. 28, 2008, at age 78, in Sun City, Arizona.
Sarah is survived by her son, Stephen T. Early; and a sister-in-law, Mary (North) Mawhorter.
Sarah was born near Cosperville and Wawaka, Indiana, on July 25, 1935, to TJ Mawhorter (+1973) and Agnes (Evans) Mawhorter (+1990).
She grew up in an active farming family with her three brothers and one sister. She was active in 4-H, particularly in handicrafts, and graduated from Wawaka High School in 1953. Sarah attended Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois, graduating in 1957.
Soon after, she moved to Denver, Colorado, where she was employed as a school teacher. It was in the Denver area that she met her future husband P. Stephen Early. Sarah and Steve were married on Dec. 27, 1958, in Indiana, at Cosperville Baptist Church.
Steve's work as an engineer with Link Aviation meant a number of moves during their early marriage. In Anchorage, Alaska Sarah gave birth to her only son, Stephen T. Early, on Aug. 15, 1962.
Sarah was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker in health and in sickness in Anchorage and through subsequent moves to Binghamton, New York, Huber Heights, Ohio, and finally to Sun City, Arizona, where husband, Steve, eventually retired.
As active church members, Sarah and Steve sang in Baptist and Presbyterian church choirs, before finding their final church home at American Lutheran Church in Sun City.
After Steve's death, Sarah lived a quiet life in Sun City, enjoying regular visits, letters, and calls from local and distant friends, relatives and her son, Steve. A faithful Christian and loving mother to the end, she is greatly missed. "For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain!"
